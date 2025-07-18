Smriti Mandhana, one of India Women's National Cricket Team's biggest stars, has turned 29 today and on this special occasion, fans have shared birthday wishes for her on social media. Born in Mumbai on July 18, 1996, Smriti Mandhana made her international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2013 and over the years, has gone on to establish herself as an integral part of the India Women's National Cricket Team. Smriti Mandhana has been a prolific run-scorer at the top of the order for India, hitting 4501 runs in 103 ODIs and 3982 runs in 153 T20Is so far. She also has played seven Test matches where she has scored 629 runs. Smriti Mandhana was also part of the India Women's National Cricket Team squad, which won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. She also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the WPL title in 2024. Take a look at some birthday wishes for her. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

'Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana'

Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana 🎊 pic.twitter.com/UZKQEoPml0 — Yashraj Sharma⁴⁵ (@ImYashraj45) July 18, 2025

'Happy Birthday Queen'

Fan's Wish for Smriti Mandhana

Fan Shares Some of Smriti Mandhana's Achievements on Her Birthday

🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SMRITI MANDHANA! 🎂 🏆 ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year – 2018 &21 💯 First Indian woman to score a century in both ODIs & Tests in Australia 🔥 Over 7000 international runs across formats 💥 Fastest Fifty in Women’s T20I by an Indian (off just 23 balls) pic.twitter.com/gVWKVLzbkn — Gyanu Gautam (@gyanudatt8) July 17, 2025

'Number 18 is Always Special'

Happy Birthday Queen Smriti Mandhana 👑♥️ Number 18 Is Always Special 🔥💓 pic.twitter.com/jtYZTQgUE3 — 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙐𝙉 #𝙎𝙈18 #𝙑𝙆18 (@harun_NP18) July 18, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Smriti Mandhana on Her Birthday

Happy birthday Queen ❤️ Her presence📈 Her elegance in shots 🤍 Her captaincy 🗿 Ee sala cup namdhu 🙌@mandhana_smriti #smritimandhana 📈 pic.twitter.com/f42VaJM6r0 — PavanChowdaryy1 (@PavanChowdaryy1) July 18, 2025

