Smriti Mandhana, one of India Women's National Cricket Team's biggest stars, has turned 29 today and on this special occasion, fans have shared birthday wishes for her on social media. Born in Mumbai on July 18, 1996, Smriti Mandhana made her international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2013 and over the years, has gone on to establish herself as an integral part of the India Women's National Cricket Team. Smriti Mandhana has been a prolific run-scorer at the top of the order for India, hitting 4501 runs in 103 ODIs and 3982 runs in 153 T20Is so far. She also has played seven Test matches where she has scored 629 runs. Smriti Mandhana was also part of the India Women's National Cricket Team squad, which won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. She also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the WPL title in 2024. Take a look at some birthday wishes for her. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

