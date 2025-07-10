One of the best batters to ever grace the sport of Cricket, former India captain and legend Sunil Gavaskar, celebrates his 76th birthday today (July 10). Born on July 10, 1949, in Bombay, Sunil Gavaskar is known for being the best technical batter of his generation, who became the first cricketer to 10,000 Test runs, and the first to surpass the 30-centuries mark in the longest format of the game. Celebrated as 'Little Master', fans took to social media and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for the cricketer-turned-commentator. Check out birthday wishes for the 1983 ODI Cricket World Cup winner below. Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record of Highest Score by an Indian Player in England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar

Fastest to 5,000 Test runs Oldest player to score a maiden hundred💯 Most catches by a non-wicketkeeper: He was the first Indian fielder to take over 100 catches in Test cricket. Scored 774 runs in his debut series. ☠️ Happy Birthday to greatest batsman Sunil gavaskar 🎂 pic.twitter.com/xuao79T24t — piyush (@piyush77844459) July 9, 2025

Fan Wishes Sunil Gavaskar on His Birthday

Happy Birthday Sunil gavaskar — piyush (@piyush77844459) July 9, 2025

Happy Birthday, Little Master

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To One of the Greatest Ever

- 1983 World Cup Winner. - First player to score 10,000 Test runs - 13214 Int'l runs. - 34 Test Hundreds - 774 runs in debut Test series - 2749 runs, 65.5 ave Vs WI in 70s & 80s - 13 Test 100s Vs WI. WISHING A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER, SUNIL GAVASKAR. 🐐🙇 pic.twitter.com/cDKvubpCb6 — Monish (@Monish09cric) July 10, 2025

Happy Birthday to One of Indian Batting Great

Happy Birthday to One of Indian Batting great ---Sunil Gavaskar -233 Internationals Matches -13,214 runs -35 💯s, the first batter to hit 30 of them in Tests -First ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs🥇 🏆 Champion of the 1983 World Cup pic.twitter.com/k7T3PjZuGp — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) July 10, 2025

