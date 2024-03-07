‘Happy Birthday to One of My Idols!’ Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With Heartfelt Wish for West Indies Legend Sir Vivian Richards

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished veteran West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards on his birthday. Tendulkar came up with a post on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle and came up with a special birthday message for his cricketing idol. Tendulkar wrote in his post, "The way he dominated bowling attacks across the world was an inspiration for me while I was growing up. Happy birthday to one of my idols!." Sachin Tendulkar Bats With Kashmir Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Hits a Massive Six off Akshay Kumar’s Bowling During ISPL T10 2024 Special Celebrity Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sir Vivian Richards On His Birthday

The way he dominated bowling attacks across the world was an inspiration for me while I was growing up. Happy birthday to one of my idols! @ivivianrichards pic.twitter.com/eilHK1QFMS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2024

