‘Happy Birthday to One of My Idols!’ Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With Heartfelt Wish for West Indies Legend Sir Vivian Richards

Veteran Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has come up with a birthday wish for his cricketing idol and West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards. Hailing Richards as one of his idols, Tendulkar penned a special message.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished veteran West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards on his birthday. Tendulkar came up with a post on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle and came up with a special birthday message for his cricketing idol. Tendulkar wrote in his post, "The way he dominated bowling attacks across the world was an inspiration for me while I was growing up. Happy birthday to one of my idols!." Sachin Tendulkar Bats With Kashmir Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Hits a Massive Six off Akshay Kumar’s Bowling During ISPL T10 2024 Special Celebrity Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sir Vivian Richards On His Birthday

 

