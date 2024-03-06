Sachin Tendulkar rolled black the clock as he struck a massive six off the bowling of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar during a celebrity match in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 on March 6. The ISPL 10 2024 kickstarted today in Mumbai amidst a lot of fanfare and a celebrity match was played between Masters XI vs Khiladi XI. Tendulkar, playing for Masters XI, in just the third delivery of the innings, sent the ball flying over the leg side fence off Kumar's bowling. After hitting the six, he walked over to the other end to have a chat with his partner Amir Hussain Lone, a para-cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir. ISPL T10 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Dismissed by Big Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in Masters XI vs Khiladi XI Celebrity Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Hits Massive Six

