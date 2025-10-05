One of the new mainstays of India's XI, the Indian national cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar, celebrates his birthday today (October 5). Born October 5, 1999, Sundar has, with time, become a crucial member of India's white-ball setups, given his ability to bat and bowl off-spin, which in itself is a dying art in cricket. Sundar came into the limelight, helping India beat Australia at the Gabba in 2021, and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his short career, the 27-year-old has played 91 internationals for Team India across formats, scored 1283 runs, and picked 106 wickets, which include one hundred and a solitary five-wicket haul in Test. Fans took to social media and wished the up-and-coming all-rounder happy birthday on his special occasion. Happy Birthday Washington Sundar! BCCI Wishes India National Cricket Team All Rounder As He Turns 26

Fan Praises Washington Sundar on Special Day

Happy birthday Washington Sundar you are best player — Sanjay Tyagi (@Sanjay_tyagi143) October 5, 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish For Washington Sundar

- Hero in Gabba Test. - Test Hundred in England. - Impressive performance in Oval 2025, MCG 2024 & Ahmed🇮🇳 abad 🎂 2021. HAPPY 🇮🇳 BIRTHDAY 🎂, WASHINGTON 🇮🇳 SUNDAR 🎂....!!!! 🇮🇳🎂 — Vijay (@vijay707us) October 5, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

'Very Happy Birthday Star Allrounder'

Wishing you a very happy birthday 🎂🎉 Star Allrounder Washington Sundar. — Saurabh Pathak (@cricket_balla) October 5, 2025

'Many Many Happy Returns of the Day'

Many many happy returns of the day to Washington Sundar – a rising star of Indian cricket! 🌟 ✅ Key role in India’s historic Gabba win (2021) ✅ Reliable all-rounder in ODIs & T20Is 🇮🇳 ✅ Standout performer for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket pic.twitter.com/EDEjdRf26A — ᴡᴀᴘ7 :ᴀʟᴏᴋ ᴋᴀꜱʜʏᴀᴘ (@alokkashyap24) October 5, 2025

