The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished all-rounder Washington Sundar "a very happy birthday". The India national cricket team star player Washington Sundar was born on October 5, 1999. Today, in 2025, Sundar will be celebrating his 26th birthday. The bowling all-rounder has been a regular for Team India in all three formats. To date, Washington Sundar has played in 14 Tests, 23 ODIs, and 54 T20Is, scalping 34, 24, and 48 wickets respectively. Washington Sundar also has a century in Test cricket for the Men in Blue, and also five half-centuries in the format. He also has two fifties, one each in ODIs and T20Is. Did You Know Washington Sundar is Deaf in One Ear? Know All About Team India All-Rounder’s Condition.

BCCI Wishes Washington Sundar

