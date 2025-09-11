India is all set to clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan in May and since then the relations between the two nations are at an all-time low. During the World Championship of Legends, India Champions pulled out from playing Pakistan twice in the competition. Now that India are ready to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh opined on it during an event. He pointed out how he and his teammates pulled out of the legends match. He further added, 'Jab tak deshon ke relations thik na ho jaye, cricket ya byapar nahi hona chahiye' (unless the relations improve, cricket or trade should not happen). At the same time, he also said if the government of India permits the match to happen, then it is fine. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

Harbhajan Singh Opines On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

VIDEO | When asked about upcoming India-Pakistan game in Asia Cup, former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh (@harbhajan_singh) says, "India-Pakistan always come in limelight. Operation Sindoor happened. Everybody said there should not be cricket games, business with Pakistan.… pic.twitter.com/OorDUnVjGw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

