Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has reportedly pulled out from the upcoming India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match. The India vs Pakistan high-voltage WCL 2025 game is set to be played at Edgbaston on July 20. However, ahead of the much-awaited encounter, Harbhajan Singh has withdrawn his name, according to journalist Subhayan Chakraborty. Some media outlets have reported that the decision has been made after public outrage over the WCL organisers' decision to keep Shahid Afridi, who was originally part of the Pakistan Champions squad. Notably, Afridi has made political remarks about India amid rising tension between the countries. Shikhar Dhawan, Shahid Afridi and Other Top Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Cricket Match.

Harbhajan Singh Reportedly Withdraws From IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Match

Well done @harbhajan_singh for pulling off from the WCL match against Pakistan. Sources have confirmed that he has withdrawn from the game. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 19, 2025

