The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 season is being played from July 18 to August 2. All eyes will be on the highly anticipated contest between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions. The arch-rivals will lock horns against each other in the fourth match of the WCL 2025 tournament. The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will be hosted at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 20. The thrilling contest will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India-Pakistan cricket matches are among the most-watched games globally. Both countries have produced high-voltage matches, which have thrilled the fans. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of World Championship of Legends Season Two.

In the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends, the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions faced each other twice in the tournament. In the first meeting, Pakistan Champions thrashed the Yuvraj-led India Champions by 68 runs. The two sides met each other for the second time in the grand finale of the WCL 2024. This time, India Champions took their revenge as they defeated their arch-rivals by five wickets to clinch the showpiece title. With WCL 2025 having started, fans are expecting another blockbuster clash between the two cricketing giants. On that note, here are the top players to watch out for during the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 clash.

Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Cricket Match

Shikhar Dhawan: Former opener Shikhar Dhawan, also known as Mr. ICC, has a wealth of experience in the white-ball format. In T20 cricket, the left-handed batter has scored 9797 runs in 334 matches. Dhawan has made 70 half-centuries and two centuries and has an average of 32.98. He is the player to watch out for during the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 match. Shahid Afridi: Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is one of the finest all-rounders in the world. The great cricketer has amassed 4399 runs and picked up 347 wickets in 329 T20 matches. The 45-year-old has smashed one century and 10 half-centuries in the shortest format till now. Afridi will be the crucial player in the middle order for the Pakistan Champions. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2. Yuvraj Singh: India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh is the player to watch out for during the high-voltage WCL 2025 match against Pakistan Champions. The two-time ICC White-ball Title winner is one of the most dangerous cricketers in the world. Yuvraj Singh is a proven match-winner. In T20 cricket, Singh has smashed 4857 runs, including 27 half-centuries, and scalped 80 wickets in 231 matches. Shoaib Malik: The 43-year-old was one of the most dependable batters for the Pakistan national cricket team. Along with his batting skills, Shoaib Malik was a cunning off-spinner, which makes him one of the finest all-rounders in the country. The veteran has a wealth of experience playing in T20 cricket leagues across the globe. This will surely help Pakistan Champions during the upcoming highly anticipated WCL 2025 match against the defending champions India Champions. Suresh Raina: The 38-year-old is arguably among India's finest T20 batters. Suresh Raina is the first Indian cricketer to hit a T20I century. Raina is a typical left-handed batter who has elegance, power and superb timing. Raina can also chip in with the ball and can provide crucial overs. In 336 T20s, the great cricketer has notched up 8654 runs, including four centuries and 53 fifties. With the ball, Raina has scalped 54 wickets.

