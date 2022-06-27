Indian stand-in captain Hardik Pandya gifted his bat to Harry Tector after his fine batting display against the visitors in the first T20 International match. The Irish batter scored a fiery knock of 64 off just 33 balls and caught the attention of Hardik Pandya, who has lauded the 22-year-old batter a lot. After the completion of the match, Pandya gifted Tector his bat and praised him for his blistering batting. BCCI posted a video on Twitter in which Pandya can be seen praising the young Irish batsman and gifting him a bat..

Watch the video here:

🎥 That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fB4IG6xHXN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)