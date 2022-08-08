Indian cricket team's all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a photo of him with Indian cricket legend and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Instagram. In that IG post, Pandya, who can be seen standing beside MSD, with smiles on their faces, labelled the latter as 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time).

See Pic:

