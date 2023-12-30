Indian Women's Team Cricketer Sneh Rana injured herself as she collided with Pooja Vastrakar while fielding during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They both went for the same ball and miscommunication resulted in the collision. Sneh was spotted walking off the field while applying ice pack on her head. Later a BCCI statement revealed Sneh Rana complained of headache after the collision and has been taken for scans. She was replaced by Harleen Deol in the game as concussion substitute. Sneh Rana Walks Off the Field in Pain After Suffering Horrific Collision With Pooja Vastrakar While Fielding During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023.

Harleen Deol Replaces Injured Sneh Rana As Concussion Substitute

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding during the second ODI against Australia. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI. Harleen Deol has been named as a concussion substitute.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iD5aECuigD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 30, 2023

