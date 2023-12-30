Sneh Rana clutched her head and applied ice pack as she left the field in pain after suffering a horrific collision with Pooja Vastrakar while fielding during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 on December 30. Both Rana and Vastrakar went for the same ball and collided since there was no communication between the two, which resulted in this. Rana subsequently was seen lying on the ground and attended to by medics before she made her way off the field. This happened in the 25th over. Shreyanka Patil Receives Her ODI Debut Cap From Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 (See Pics).

Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar Collide During Fielding

Concerning scenes in Mumbai as Sneh Rana leaves the field after a heavy collision with Pooja Vastrakar... Hoping Sneh is okay! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sB6aBCLmNv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2023

