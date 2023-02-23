Valiant efforts from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues went in vain a Australia beat India by just five runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Kaur and Rodrigues put on a 69-run stand off 41 balls and the Indian skipper herself scored a fine fifty. But in an unfortunate turn of events, her bat got stuck and she was run out. That turned out to be the turning point of this contest as the defending champions entered yet another final. Ben Stokes! Shafali Verma Does Virat Kohli After Taking Beth Mooney’s Catch During IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Twitter Reacts (Watch Video).

IND-W vs AUS-W Result

