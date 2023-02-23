Shafali Verma did not hold back her emotions and let out a few verbal expletives after taking the catch to dismiss Beth Mooney during the India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal on Thursday, February 23. Verma had dropped a pretty easy catch to dismiss Mooney earlier but did not falter this time as the ball flew straight to her. She threw the ball on the ground after completing the catch but not before letting out an expletive, which Virat Kohli was often times seen saying while celebrating on the field few years ago. Twitterati too, did not miss this moment and reacted after the video of Shafali Verma's reaction went viral. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

'Remembering Ben Stokes'

Shafali Verma remembering two-time World Champion Ben Stokes to motivate her team. What a gesture! 😍#INDWvAUSW #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/YvWHNkzmTm — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 23, 2023

'Ben Stokes Fan'

Looks like Shafali Verma is Ben stokes fan 🌝pic.twitter.com/I9B2SIg3Fb — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) February 23, 2023

Might Be!

The word that Shafali Verma just mouthed... trust Beth Mooney to learn it during the #WPL next month.#T20WorldCup — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 23, 2023

'Ben Stokes It Is'

Aggression

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)