Controversy erupted in the third and final ODI between India women and Bangladesh women as India captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, lost her cool, hit the stumps and showed gestures towards the umpires in a fit of rage after being declared as out. The incident happened during the 34th over of India’s chase when Harmanpreet played a sweep shot against a delivery from Bangladesh bowler Nahida Akter but seemingly missed it as the ball touched the pads and appeared to have been going towards the slips. Bangladesh players and Nahida appealed for an LBW and the umpire declared her as out. However, disappointed with the umpire’s decision, the India captain, hit the stumps in a fit of rage. Moreover, while returning to the pavilion, Harmanpreet also showed gestures towards the umpire stating that the ball touched the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Her Cool, Hits Stumps With the Bat

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

