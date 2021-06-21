The star Indian batswoman was the latest in line of sportspeople to condole the death of the legendary sprinter, who died due to post COVID complications on June 18.

You dint run today..... You flew ..... Milkha Singh Ji. But this time you aren't coming back.. 😥 Bohot kuch sikha k gaye ho tusi. Hamesha yaad rahega. Wherever you are today, keep your wings alive. Rest in peace Legend . pic.twitter.com/wyQnUvyzZQ — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) June 21, 2021

