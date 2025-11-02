Harmanpreet Kaur played a key role in India Women's victory against Australia Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal. Her innings alongside Jemimah Rodrigues was a key reason why India could chase down the big total. In the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa, there was expectations from Harmanpreet to deliver. Although she started well, left arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba foxed her and cleaned her up. It was a ball pitched on good length, Harmanpreet went on backfoot to cut it, but the ball turned enough to knock her over. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

