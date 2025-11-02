Shafali Verma came into the India Women's cricket team squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 knockouts after Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the competition due to injury. The semifinal didn't go well for her, but she stepped up in the final against South Africa Women as she scored a brilliant 87 helping India on their way to set a competitive total. With it, Shafali became the youngest batter to score a half-century in an ICC ODI World Cup final, irrespective of men's or women's. Shafali achieved the feat as a 21-year-old. Smriti Mandhana Wicket Video: Watch Chloe Tryon Dismiss Star Indian Opener During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final.

21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final

