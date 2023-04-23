Harshal Patel held his nerve as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in a nail-biting contest in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. Chasing 190 to win, Rajasthan Royals had a good start despite losing Jos Buttler early as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal played some fine shots and kept the scoreboard ticking. But the pressure of the required run rate grew on them as RCB applied the brakes on the scoring by taking regular wickets. Eventually, the Royals fell short as they could manage 12 off the final over, which needed them to score 20 to win. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals

Didn’t win, but never stopped fighting. 👏 pic.twitter.com/cArxNcJfnZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023

