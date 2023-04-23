Virat Kohli completes his 100th catch of IPL, this time by taking the catch of Devdutt Padikkal at long on. Padikkal was looking to slog Harshal Patel deep into the stands but miscued the shot as it held on the surface a little only for Virat to calmly settle under the ball and take the catch. This is another century for Virat Kohli, only this time it is of catches.

Virat Kohli Completes 100 Catches in IPL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)