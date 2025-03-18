Phil Salt had a hilarious banter with Virat Kohli during RCB's Unbox event ahead of IPL 2025 on March 17. The RCB Unbox event saw some top musicians perform at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the event also witnessed players train in front of the fans. Phil Salt revealed he hit Virat Kohli with one of the souvenirs and shared, "I just saw Virat in my eye-line. And honestly, I just got him so nicely in the side of the head. He literally got whiplashed looking around for me. And… I don’t know who was pointing at me, he thought it was someone else and then his eyes turned to me and he looked serious. I wasn’t sticking around! I tried to get straight out of there but he was on me in no time at all. If there’s footage of that, it’ll be very, very funny." Virat Kohli Presents Special Memento to Newly Appointed Captain Rajat Patidar During RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pic).

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Have Fun Banter Ahead of IPL 2025

We sense the banter between Virat and Salt is only going to get better as the season goes on! 😁#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/YhcV3U15lL — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

