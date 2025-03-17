Royal Challengers Bengaluru appointed star batter Rajat Patidar as their new captain for the Indian Premier League 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise hosted its yearly RCB Unbox Event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 17. The RCB Unbox Events provide fans a chance to get a close-up with their favourite cricketers during an open-for-all training session and also during the players' introduction to the Bengaluru crowd. During the RCB Unbox Event, former captain Virat Kohli presented a special memento with a message to Bengaluru's new skipper, Rajat Patidar. RCB will play the IPL 2025 opener against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. Fans Chant ‘ABD ABD’ for South African Legend AB de Villiers During RCB Unbox Event in Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Presents Special Memento to Rajat Patidar

