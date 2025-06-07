Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has revealed his father Gurunath's reaction when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit called off his Test career in the first week of May ahead of the upcoming England Test tour in the summer. Recently, Sharma attended a launch event of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pujara’s book ‘The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife’ in Mumbai, where he opened up about his father's reaction to his Test retirement. Sharma revealed that his father was somewhat disappointed after hearing the news. Sharma retired with 4301 runs from 67 Tests. Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism, Says Players Have Built 'Thick Skin' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Opens Up About Father’s Reaction After His Test Retirement

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the launch of Indian Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pujara's book 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife', Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma, says "...Since day one, my father has been a test cricket fan. He doesn't like this new age cricket. I still remember… pic.twitter.com/0hGpfieTaf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)