Rohit Sharma, India's captain, was questioned about whether India would travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 during a press conference before India's mega-clash with Pakistan. The 'Hitman' said "My position on the matter is to put the match we have tomorrow first. We don't need to consider the future. We will follow any instructions given to us by the BCCI. Let's concentrate on the current game at hand until then ".

Rohit Sharma's Reaction on India's trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma opted not to answer a question on India touring Pakistan.#INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3aWq8nnmTJ — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 22, 2022

