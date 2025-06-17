In a month of retirements, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is all set to play his final red-ball match, which will be against Bangladesh in SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 at Galle starting June 17. Ahead of the former Sri Lanka captain's final Test, former India red-ball skipper Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Mathews and sent out a heartfelt message for his long-time opponent. Sharma also wished Sri Lanka and Mathews all the best for the upcoming SL vs BAN Test series 2025, while congratulation the latter for his tremendous career in whites, which won over netizens' hearts. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Galle.

Rohit Sharma's Message For Angelo Mathews

🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰 Rohit Sharma pays tribute to retiring Angelo Mathews! "Hey Angi, congratulations on your fantastic career. Over the years we had some pretty good battles from our under-19 days to now. You’ve been a true servant for your nation and I’m pretty sure everyone back at home… pic.twitter.com/drwtQoz8cp — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) June 16, 2025

