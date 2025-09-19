India national cricket team left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh created history as he became the first Men in Blue bowler to pick 100 or more wickets in T20I cricket. Arshdeep Singh achieved this historic feat during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Oman national cricket team at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. Arshdeep Singh claimed his 100th T20I wicket after dismissing Oman batter Vinayak Shukla for a duck. The iconic list of most wickets in T20Is for India includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 'Unlucky'! Fans React as Hardik Pandya Gets Run Out in Bizarre Fashion During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler to Pick 100 Wickets in T20Is

