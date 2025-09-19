Coming in at number four to bat, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya got out in a surprising, rather shocking fashion. During the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in 7.3 overs, Hardik Pandya got run out. Jitenkumar Ramanandi has bowled a delivery towards Sanju Samson. The keeper-batter struck the ball straight; it touched the bowler's fingers and went straight to the bails, plucking the bails off. Hardik Pandya was at the non-striker end, outside the crease when the ball touched the bails, and the lights lit red. Hardik Pandya didn't even wait for the third umpire's decision and walked off, scoring just 1 run off 1 ball. He had come to bat only in that over after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed. India stood 73/3. Fans expressed their dissapointment follwoing the dismissal. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Star India Batter's Off Stump Gets Knocked Over By Shah Faisal During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025.

'Unlucky'

Unlucky Hardik Pandya. Sad way to get out. Hopefully masterclass in Super 4. pic.twitter.com/gqCO5oEsNv — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 19, 2025

'Unbelievable Run-Outs'

Unlucky Kunfu Pandya 😭😭😭😭 An Unbelievable Run-outs Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/B9xifmSd8d — Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) September 19, 2025

'Unlucky Runout'

Unlucky runout for Hardik Pandya as India lose their 3rd !! #INDvOMA #INDvsOMA pic.twitter.com/uOwthNzXRT — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 19, 2025

Heart Breaking!

'Unfortunate Dismissal'

HARDIK PANDYA GOT OUT ON HIT WICKET. 💔 - An Unfortunate Dismissal for Hardik. pic.twitter.com/buhu93RUTE — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 19, 2025

'Unlucky Hardik Pandya'

