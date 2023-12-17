Australia would hope to further build on their 300-run lead when they take on Pakistan on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Perth. Action on Day 4 of the AUS vs PAK 1st Test will begin at 7:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Optus Stadium. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series and the AUS vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs PAK 1st Test Day 4 live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Bowled Him! Mitchell Starc Castles Sarfaraz Ahmed With Sensational Delivery on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 So Far

Stumps on Day Three 🏏 Australia extend their lead to 300 runs after Khurram Shahzad's double-blow.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UiTJgqSDZc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2023

