In a brilliant display of fielding, Pakistan women's national cricket team captain Fatima Sana took a splendid catch off her bowling to dismiss Australia women's national cricket team opener Phoebe Litchfield during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. The wicket happened during the third ball of the ninth over. Fatima Sana bowled a fuller delivery, and Phoebe Litchfield got a leading edge, and the ball went high in the air. Sana moved a few steps and took a superb catch. Rameen Shamim Pulls Off Superb Caught and Bowled Effort To Dismiss Georgia Wareham During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fatima Sana Takes Splendid Catch off Her Own Bowling

Fatima Sana’s new ball spell vs Australia pic.twitter.com/ey0xUwJaQZ — Danish (@PctDanish) October 8, 2025

