Mitchell Starc showed just why he was one of the world's best bowlers when he cleaned up Sarfaraz Ahmed with a peach of a delivery on Day 3 of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test on December 16. The ball swung back sharply after pitching and got through the defenses of Ahmed, who missed the ball completely and was left castled, after scoring just three runs off six balls. Starc finished the innings with figures of 2/68. Pakistan were bundled for 271 in pursuit of Australia's 487. Babar Azam Dismissal Video: Watch Mitchell Marsh Account for Pakistan Batsman on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)