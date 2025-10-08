Pakistan women's national cricket team off-spinner Rameen Shamim took a superb catch on her own bowling to dismiss Australia women's national cricket team batter Georgia Wareham during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. The wicket happened during the second ball of the 22nd over. Rameen bowled a tossed-up delivery on good length, and Wareham pushed it back towards the non-striker's end. In a brilliant piece of fielding, Rameen went to the right of the non-striker and dived across to take a brilliant grab. The Australian Women's batter was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Ellyse Perry Wicket Video: Watch Sidra Nawaz Effect Electrifying Stumping To Dismiss Star Batter During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Rameen Shamim Pulls Off a Superb Caught and Bowled Effort

Rameen Shamim follows through with a well-taken catch to get rid of Georgia Wareham 👌 Watch #AUSvPAK LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 pic.twitter.com/rIwWQGTThP — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

