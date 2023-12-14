The highly anticipated Pakistan tour of Australia is finally at the fore. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from December 14 onwards. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test starts at 07:50 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. AUS vs PAK free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. 'All Lives Are Equal..' Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja Shares Strong Message After ICC Objects to His ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’ (Watch Video).

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Are you ready for some 𝐓𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑? 😁🔥 Brace yourselves for the return of red-ball action as Pakistan and Australia are set to collide in a riveting Test showdown. 🙌🏻 Tune-in to the 1st #AUSvPAK Test THU, 14th DEC, 7.50 AM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/4cTG8nHIAL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)