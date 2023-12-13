Australian batter Usman Khawaja found himself in a controversy when ICC warned him if he wears the shoes with messages "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on them, as spotted during training ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 at Perth, he will be banned from Day 1 of the Test according to ICC regulations. Australia captain Pat Cummins later confirmed that opener Usman Khawaja will not wear any written messages on his shoes. Khawaja defended the messaging in a video post on social media, arguing it was not a political statement and said while he would follow rules, he will "fight it". Usman Khawaja Will Not Wear Shoes With Pro-Palestine Human Rights Message During AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Confirms Pat Cummins.

Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja Shares Strong Message

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

