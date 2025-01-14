After winning the first match, Australia Women will clash against England Women in the AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 on January 14. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne, and it starts at 4:35 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcast rights of Women's Ashes 2025 in India are with Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options for AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ‘Different Look’ Australia Keen on Carrying Fearless Approach to Women’s Ashes 2025.

AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 Live

Can England's #HeatherKnight and Co. find their momentum to level the 3-match ODI series 1-1 against the Aussies? 🤔 📺 #AUSWvENGWonJioStar 👉 2nd ODI, TUE, 14th JAN, 4:35 AM! pic.twitter.com/3G7dy9qQyA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)