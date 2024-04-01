Bangladesh will continue their contest against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the 2nd Test of the two-match series on Monday, April 1. The BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 will be continued at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option available for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series in India as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fans in India can watch the BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live stream viewing option on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of purchasing a pass. It’s My Duty To Back Captain Babar Azam, Says Deposed Shaheen Shah Afridi.

