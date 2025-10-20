Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team edge past Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team by 7 runs in nerve-wracking thriller in ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Drama unfolded in the last over where Bangladesh lost four wickets in four balls and Sri Lanka snatched victory away from them. Sri Lanka batted first in the game and posted a total of 202. Hasini Perera played a brilliant knock of 85 runs while Chamari Athapaththu scored 46. Shorna Akter scalped three wickets for Bangladesh. Chasing it, Bangladesh were cruising to the target with Sharmin Akhter and Nigar Sultana out on the crease, with both scoring half-centuries. Sharmin got injured and had to walk off and after that Bangladesh kept losing momentum. They needed 9 runs off 6 deliveries ahead of the last over with five wickets in hand. It is when Chamari Athapaththu came to the attack and Bangladesh lost four wickets in four balls including a run out. They ended up on the losing side despite Sharmin Akhter returning to the crease. With this result, Bangladesh are the first team to get eliminated from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal race. Bizarre! Kavisha Dilhari Gets Stumped After Ball Ricochets from Wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana’s Pads During SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Women Gets Eliminated From ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Race

Match Result | Sri Lanka won by 7 Runs | Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Match 21 | Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 20 October 2025 | 3:30 PM | DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Photo Credit: ICC/Getty#Bangladesh #TheTigress #BCB #Cricket #WomenWorldCup #Cricket #TigressForever… pic.twitter.com/f4haO2TJ15 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 20, 2025

