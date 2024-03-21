Bangladesh women's cricket team will now be facing Australia women's cricket team in a three-match ODI series. The first of which is going to be played on March 21. The BAN W vs AUS W 1st ODI 2024 will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh and it has a scheduled start time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately due to the absence of broadcasters, the BAN W vs AUS W ODI series will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. Fans can watch the BAN W vs AUS W three-match ODI series on FanCode's app and website. Australia Cricketer Cameron Bancroft Suffers Cycle Accident, Ruled out of 2023-24 Sheffield Shield Final Against Tasmania.

BAN W vs AUS W 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming Details

WPL Champion Ellyse Perry, Captain Alyssa Healy travel to Bangladesh to face the Tigresses led by Nigar Sultana. 🔥



Can the Aussies tame them? Tomorrow onwards, live only on FanCode.

.

.#BANvAUS #FanCode @BCBtigers @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/owxrMJ9WFs— FanCode (@FanCode) March 20, 2024

