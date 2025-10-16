The Australia women's national cricket team registered a dominating 10-wicket win over the Bangladesh women's national cricket team to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 16. Star spinner Alana King was named Player of the Match for her superb outing with the ball. Bangladesh were restricted to 198/9 in 50 overs. Sobhana Mostary played an unbeaten knock of 66 off 80 balls. Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, and Georgia Wareham scalped two wickets apiece. While chasing, captain Alyssa Healy hammered a match-winning 113* off 77 balls. Her opening partner, Phoebe Litchfield, slammed an unbeaten 84 as the defending champions secured a 10-wicket win by chasing down a 199-run target in 24.5 overs. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Masterclass Sinks India As Australia Chase Down Highest Total in WODIs.

Australia Qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)