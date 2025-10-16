Australia women's national cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has struck a wonderful century, slamming 113 runs not out against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Aussie wicketkeeper-captain slammed 113 runs off just 77 balls, at an impressive strike-rate of 146.75 balls. The innings helped Australia win by 10 wickets and become the first side to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. This was her second consecutive century in the ongoing tournament, having slammed 142 off 107 balls against India in the last one. This was also her seventh WODI century. Alyssa Healy Scores Sixth Century in WODIs, Australia Captain Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Alyssa Healy Scores Seventh WODI Century

Back-to-back 💯s at #CWC25 for Australia skipper Alyssa Healy 🫡 Watch #AUSvBAN LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/QNFzetG4yS pic.twitter.com/8T2zhKWXsn — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 16, 2025

