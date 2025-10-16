With a slamming 113 runs off 77 balls against Bangladesh, the Australia national cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has achieved yet another marvelous feat. Alyssa Healy is now the player with the most centuries in ICC Women's World Cup for Australia. This was the fourth ton for Alyssa Healy, while representing the Aussies in the Women's World Cup. She was previously holding the record jointly with Meg Lanning, who had 3 in 22 innings. Alyssa Healy touched her fourth hundred in the tournament in 18 innings. Overall, she is behind Nat Sciver-Brunt of England, who has a total of five centuries. Alyssa Healy Scores Back-to-Back Centuries, Australia Captain Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Australia’s All-Time Leading Century Scorer in WODI World Cup

Most Hundreds for Australia in Women's ODI World Cup 4* - Alyssa Healy (18 inns) 3 - Meg Lanning (22 inns) 3 - Karen Rolton (22 inns) 2 - Ruth Buckstein (7 inns) 2 - Lindsay Reeler (8 inns) pic.twitter.com/LCOXXQjCXk — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 16, 2025

