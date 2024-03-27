Having won the ODI series already, the Australian women's team would be looking for a whitewash when they take on the Bangladesh women's team in the 3rd ODI on March 27. The match is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, starting at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, no live telecast would be available for this match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans do have a viewing option, as they can catch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘6, 6, 4, 6, 6’ Alana King Smashes Fahima Khatun for 28 Runs in One Over, Breaks Record for Most Sixes Hit During BAN-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

BAN-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI

