Australian women's cricketer Alana King showed some brilliant batting skills during the BAN-W vs AUS-W first ODI match in Mirpur. King smashed 46* runs from 31 balls and hit two fours and five sixes during her stay at the crease. King hit four sixes and one four off the last over bowled by Bangladesh spinner Fahima Khatun and gave a brilliant finish to her team's innings. While chasing down 214 runs, the hosts were wrapped up for 95 runs, with Australia winning comfortably. The Aussie leg spinner also scripted the record of hitting the most sixes in an innings by an Australian in women's ODIs as she struck five. She broke the record held by former Australian cricketer Shelly Nitschke. Chaos! Alana Kings Gets Narrowly Saved As Umpire Signals No-Ball After She Got Dismissed Hit-Wicket While Hitting A Six During AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024 (Watch Video)

Alana King Showcases Brilliant Batting Skills Against Bangladesh

Alana King Breaks Record

Alana King breaks the record for most sixes by an Australian in women's ODI innings. Does it at No.9 position!#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/mBN74z1A5W — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 21, 2024

