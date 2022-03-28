Debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number four. The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The live TV telecast of GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Star Sports 1/1HD/Select 1/Select 1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Gold 2. The GT vs LSG match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium from 07:30 pm onwards.

