Gujarat Titans will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, the free live streaming of this game will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Hardik Pandya Receives Best of Luck Wishes From Son Agastya Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

.@delhicapitals will be tasked with halting @gujarat_titans' charge as they head into a 🔥 battle. Who'll secure 2 vital points? Tune-in to #GTvDC at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/jlvjXwDpPu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

