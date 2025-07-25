Day 2 witnessed the Indian national cricket team have a quick fall of wickets yet again in the tailend. Team India got bundled for 358. The England national cricket team are batting 225/2, trailing by only 133 runs. The India vs England 4th Test 2025 is being played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, and the third day of play will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. 'Why No Replay?' Fans Question Harry Brook’s Catch To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming Details

When it’s Pant, expect the unexpected 🔥 Watch #ShardulThakur reflect on @RishabhPant17’s grit as he fought through injury to contribute vital runs for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 3 | FRI, 25th JUL, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ktrzjbD5aG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 25, 2025

