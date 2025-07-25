Fans questioned the legitimacy of Harry Brook's catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester on July 24. Early on Day 2, Jofra Archer induced an outside edge off Ravindra Jadeja's bat and the ball went to the slip cordon, where Harry Brook, positioned at second slip, dived to his left and grabbed a low catch. The catch triggered a controversy on social media as several fans felt that the ball had touched the ground. They questioned why there was no replay to check if Harry Brook's catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja was a clean one or not. Ravindra Jadeja, who put on a brave show in the fourth innings of the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, was dismissed 20 runs. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

Watch Harry Brook's Catch to Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja, Here:

JOFRAAA!! 🔥 Archer flirts with the outside edge a few times, then gets the nick! Harry Brook holds on and Ravindra Jadeja is gone for 20. 🇮🇳 2️⃣6️⃣6️⃣-5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/F0XuLbAe6B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

'Why No Replay?'

Harry Brook grounded that Jadeja catch. Why is there no replay yet? #ENGvIND — Cricket in 60fps (@cricketscape) July 24, 2025

'Clearly Touched the Ground'

The @imjadeja catch by Harry Brook had clearly touched the ground Jadeja stood his ground as he too saw it. Why would he give way? #INDvsENG#ECB pic.twitter.com/23Fqnj4SEB — Vivek J (@Vivekrvcse) July 24, 2025

'Was the Jadeja Catch Clean?'

Was the Jadeja dismissal catch clean? 1st impression, didn't feel so!#ENGvIND — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) July 24, 2025

'Jadeja's Catch is Doubtful'

Jadeja’s catch is doubtful , seems caught on bounce #IndEng — VINAYAK SHANBHAG (@Vinayaka_tweets) July 24, 2025

'Was Harry Brook's Catch Fair?'

Was Harry Brook's catch fair? Some camera angles don’t clearly confirm it. #AskStar — Himanshu Tanwar (@Tanwar210507) July 24, 2025

