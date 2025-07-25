Fans questioned the legitimacy of Harry Brook's catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester on July 24. Early on Day 2, Jofra Archer induced an outside edge off Ravindra Jadeja's bat and the ball went to the slip cordon, where Harry Brook, positioned at second slip, dived to his left and grabbed a low catch. The catch triggered a controversy on social media as several fans felt that the ball had touched the ground. They questioned why there was no replay to check if Harry Brook's catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja was a clean one or not. Ravindra Jadeja, who put on a brave show in the fourth innings of the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, was dismissed 20 runs. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

