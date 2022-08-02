Indian cricket team is set to lock horns with West Indies in the third T20I of the five match series. The match would take place at Warner Park Stadium on 2nd August (Tuesday), 2022 and has a start time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Doordarshan Sports will telecast the match live on Television. Fans can also watch live online streaming of this fixture on FanCode app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)