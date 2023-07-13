Bangladesh women take on India women in the third T20I of the three-match series. The match is taking place at the Shere Bangla stadium on July 13, 2023. The toss is at 1 PM and the match starts at 1.30 PM Indian Standard time IST. The match would not be live telecasted. However, fan can catch the live streaming of the match on the official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)