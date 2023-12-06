The Indian women's team would lock horns with the England women's team in the first match of a three-game T20I series on December 6. The IND-W vs ENG-W match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is BCCI's official media rights holder and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD, and Sports 18 2 TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions to Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women Cricket Match in Mumbai.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live

